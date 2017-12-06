6 December 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Africa: Nairobi - Morocco Unveils Its Experience in Developing Waste-to-Energy Systems

Nairobi — Secretary of state for Sustainable Development, Nezha El Ouafi, presented, Thursday in Nairobi, Morocco's experience in developing waste-to-energy systems.

Speaking at a meeting on practical solutions for a planet without pollution, held as part of the ministerial segment of the 3rd UN Environment Assembly, El Ouafi pointed out that the national program for waste management and recovery is an effective tool to combat pollution and provides significant opportunities for investment and green jobs.

This program is meant to promote integrated and sustainable management of waste, organize recycling and recovery systems, ensure efficiency of resources, promote investment, generate employment opportunities (between 50,000 to 70,000 over the next five years) and reach a rate of 20% of recycling as well as an additional recovery (at least 30% of waste by 2020), she noted.

El Ouafi also shed light on the Moroccan experience in setting up the used battery industry, notably at the institutional, regulatory and organizational levels as well as the constraints encountered and the future steps for its operationalization.

Morocco

