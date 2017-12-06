Nigeria: World Aids Day - Ex Eagles, Falcons Stars Excite Fans

Fans at the Campos Mini-Stadium were kept on the edges of their seats throughout the novelty match that was part of activities put together by Friends Africa in partnership with Coca Cola Nigeria, in commemoration of the 2017 World Aids Day. The venue was the Campos Mini-stadium in Lagos.

Numerous ex-Nigeria internationals, including Victor Agali, Emmanuel Babayaro, Gbenga Okunowo and former Super Falcons stars Ifeanyi Chiejine, Kikelomo Ajayi among others thrilled the scanty crowd at the stadium.

One of the teams was a mixture of both male and female players and they sparkled as the players blended seamlessly.

Speaking at the event, Coca Cola Nigeria Manager, Public Affairs and Communications, Amaka Onyemelukwe who represented the Managing Director, said the company identified with the organisers in order to assist in the creation of awareness against the dreaded disease, HIV/Aids, and to help reintegrate carriers of the virus into the society.

"We are also out to fight against the stigmatisation of victims and give them a sense of belonging," she said.

The programme, implemented in collaboration with Society for Family Health (SFH), Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS, among other partners, was aimed at creating more awareness about HIV/AIDS; promoting acceptance and inclusion rather than stigmatisation and discrimination of people living with the virus; providing opportunity for Lagosians to access free HIV counselling and testing (HCT).

Hundreds, mostly women and youth, took the test to ascertain their HIV status at the mobile HCT centre activated in Campos Stadium.