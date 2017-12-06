6 December 2017

Nigeria: Multi-Nationals Must Invest in Sports Development - Aare Gani Adams

Mauri Feeder Football Club of Agege have emerged as the 2017 winner of the annaul Otunba Gani Undet 13 Football competition, after the thrashed the B Unit Football Club of Surulre 2-0 in the final, which took place at the National Stadium , Surulere .

Sponsor of the event, Aare Gani Adams in his speech at the occasion also announced his plan to organize an Under 20 football competition in his capacity as the new Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubalnd.

He also charged the Federal Government to compel multi national companies to invest at least 2% of their protis to sports development in Nigeria.

Adams however stated that the new Under 20 competition will include tens from all the states of Yorubaland , unlike the under 13 competition which only consisted of teams from only Lagos State .

It was a thrilling and exciting football match as the Mauri Fedders won in each half of the game to the surprise of their host .

A total of thirty two teams participated in the 2017 edition of football competition , which started eight years ago as parts of the activities of the Gani Adams Foundation .

