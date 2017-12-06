6 December 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Argentina Will Top Group D, but Nigeria Remains a Problem- - Veron

Former Argentina midfielder, Sebastian Veron has predicted Argentina to go through the World Cup 2018 group stage 'without a problem', but he is unsure of what to expect from Nigeria.

The South Americans were pitted alongside the West Africans - fifth time in all their six appearances at the finals, Croatia and Iceland in Group D.

"The group in which Argentina is not easy, but it is good that it did not get any big national team," Veron was quoted as saying by Dnevno.

"Argentina should go through the finals without a problem, and it is good that the quarter-finals do not cross with big teams. That means we have a few games to clear the shape and become even stronger.

"Nigeria is unpredictable. They always come to us in the group. African players are actually unstable and depend on what they have a day before and how they feel ahead of the game," he continued.

"Croatia is not bad, it has players in the strong clubs in Europe. Truth, the World have gone through the play, but should not be underestimated. We are stronger than them, but we should be careful.

"Iceland has no experience at these championships, but they have played well in the Euro and through qualifications. We can not label it as a surprise, but as a growing representation."

