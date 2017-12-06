Congo-Kinshasa: Funds Sought to Revive War-Torn DRC ICT Sector

Kinshasa — AT least US$1,4 million is required to provide shared information and communications technology (ICT) services in the explosive regions of the anarchic Democratic Republic of Congo.

Among the most restless areas in the Central African country include the Kasai, South Kivu and Tanganyika regions.

The Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC) is appealing for funds to enable it to provide coordination, information management and delivery of shared ICT services for six months for the common operational areas identified.

The ETC recently conducted an initial ICT assessment, which stressed the urgent need in Kasai for security telecommunications and internet connectivity for humanitarian staff conducting activities outside of urban areas.

Since April 2016, the conflict in the Kasai region has been escalating, causing widespread displacements and the loss of livelihoods.

An estimated 3,2 million people are severely food insecure in the region and 762 000 people are internally displaced.

Due to the conflict, 33 500 people have fled to neighboring Angola and Zambia as refugees.

As the global lead of the ETC, the World Food Programme is coordinating the ETC in DRC to provide vital common ICT services including reliable security telecommunications and internet connectivity.