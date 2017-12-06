Nigeria: 20-Yr-Old NYSC Member Quarantined in Benue Over Monkey Pox

Makurdi — A 20-year-old National Youth Service Corp, NYSC, member serving in Benue State (names withheld), has been reportedly quarantined for allegedly manifesting symptoms of Monkey Pox.

Benue State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Cecilia Ojabo, disclosed this yesterday in her update on the outbreak of the diseases, which was reported in the state a few weeks back.

Dr. Ojabo explained that the NYSC member was alleged to be a close friend of a confirmed victim of the virus in Gboko, who also has a relationship with a Lagos-based driver.

She said the initial victim could have contracted the virus from the transporter from Lagos, who had a close relationship with the lady in Gboko.

The Commissioner said efforts to get the said driver, who had travelled back to Lagos, for questioning failed.

Dr. Ojabo said: "We have received the report of the blood samples of the suspected victim of Monkey Pox reported a few weeks ago and it is positive even with other viral infections.

"The lady has since been quarantined. We also later discovered that a young man, who is a lover of the victim, and a 20-year-old NYSC member also showed symptoms of the virus and both of them have been quarantined.

"While we were embarking on contact tracing, we discovered that the victim had earlier slept with her other lover, who is a driver from Lagos.

"We contacted the man on the phone so that we could connect him to the Lagos State Ministry of Health, but he denied ever visiting Benue and other subsequent calls put to his line did not connect."

Ojabo further explained that another case of the virus, earlier reported in Vandeikya Local Government Area of the state, was discovered to be measles and not Monkey Pox after thorough investigations.