6 December 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Electrification Deemed Necessary for Communication Costs Reduction

Luanda — The director for institutional relations of the mobile phone company Unitel, Humberto Mbote, has expressed his optimism about the benefits of the country's first satellite, dubbed Angosat-1, but stressed that for communication costs to reduce there has to be full electrification of the country and security measures.

Speaking to ANGOP, on the gains of the Angosat-1 for the country, Humberto Mbote explained that from the moment the satellite is placed into orbit the problem with communication costs starts to be resolved.

The prices of national companies will be more competitive in relation to international ones through the payment in Angolan kwanzas of the operational costs.

On his opinion, the fact that Angosat-1 will cover other countries will bring foreign exchange to Angola.

Angola continues to have a considerable deficit in terms of energetic production, which has caused mobile phone companies to often resort to alternative sources (power generators) to be able to operate their communication aerials, which takes more costs, such as with equipment maintenance, and forces rises in the price of services supplied to customers.

Angosat-1 is to be launched anytime this month from Kazakhstan. It is a programme that is the result of a 2009 agreement between Angola and Russia, and once launched, it will be operated by the Angosat company in Luanda.

