Nigeria: 'Evangelist' Arraigned Over N1.1 Million, Fraud

Lagos--A 44-year-old trader, Ifeanyi Ogbonna, who allegedly stole a car and also obtained N1,150,000 from one Mr. William Aguma, under a false pretence that he is a car dealer, was yesterday arraigned before an Igbosere Magistrate's Court, Lagos.

The defendant, who also claimed to be an evangelist, is standing trial on a two-count charge bordering on stealing, false pretence and obtaining preferred against him by the Police.

The prosecutor, Inspector Francis Igbinosa, told the court that the defendant, whose residential address wasn't given, committed the alleged offence at Badagry Area of Lagos sometime in 2015.

Igbinosa said that the defendant allegedly obtained the sum of N1,150,000 from Mr William Aguma under the false pretence of being a car dealer after an agreement to purchase Camry Toyota car from Contonou.

"After the Toyota car was brought to Mr Williams and had undergone inspection, it was discovered to be a stolen vehicle and the car parts were different from what was in the car document."

According to the prosecutor, the offence committed is punishable under sections 314 (1) (a) (3)and 280 (1) of the Criminal laws of Lagos State 2015.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Consequently, the Chief Magistrate, Mrs Abimbola Komolafe, granted him bail in the sum of N1million, with two sureties in like sum.

She added that the sureties must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State government and have their addresses, verified.

The case was adjourned till January 16, 2018, for a mention.