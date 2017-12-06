Nigeria: Alleged N57 Million Fraud - FG Arraigns Ex-ICPC Board Nominee, Maimuna Dec 14

Abuja — Justice M. A. Nasir of an Abuja High Court sitting at Jabi, on Tuesday, fixed December 14 for the Federal Government to arraign a dropped member of the Independent Corrupt and other Related Offences Commission, ICPC governing board, Mrs. Maimuna Aliyu.

Mrs. Aliyu who was a former Executive Director (Retail), Aso Savings and Loan Plc, Abuja, is facing a three-court criminal charge bordering on alleged N57million fraud.

She is the mother of Maryam Sanda who allegedly murdered her husband, Bilyamin Bello, son of erstwhile Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Justice Yusuf Halilu of the same high court had on November 24, remanded Sanda in prison custody after she was arraigned on a two-count charge of culpable homicide punishable by death under section 221 of the Penal Code Law.

While the court adjourned hearing on Sanda's bail application till Thursday, it yesterday gave ICPC the nod to dock her mother on a separate criminal charge.

ICPC had through its lawyer, Osuobeni Akponimisingha, informed the court that it had difficulties serving all the relevant court processes on the defendant.

It therefore requested for a short time to serve Mrs Aliyu who was absent in court when the case was called up, with a copy of the charge against her.

Meanwhile, the defendant has already briefed a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. J.K Gadzama to defend her.

In the charge before the court, FG alleged that Maimuna Aliyu had on the 7th of December, 2012 or thereabout in Abuja, being the Executive Director (Retail) of Aso Savings and Loan Plc, Abuja at the time, used her said position to confer corrupt advantage upon herself when she received the sum of about ‎360,000 dollars, the equivalent of N57 million at the time being the amount for the sale of Plots Nos 2432; and 2434 all in Cadastral Zone BO8, Jahi District, Abuja property of Aso Saving and Loans Plc: from one Banagana Bashir on behalf of Vincent Msheila and you failed to remit the said amount to Aso Savings and Loans Plc as required: and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

She was also accused of making false statements to operatives of ICPC in the course of their official duties, that Plots Nos 2432; 2433 and 2437 all in Cadastral Zone, BO8, Jahi District, Abuja, properties of Aso Savings and Loans plc, were sold to Bangana Bashir acting as agent to Vincent Msheila ‎of Subwang Global Integrated Limited, and that she handed over the sum of N57 million being the amount for the sale of the said plots at the time, to one Bilikisu Rimi (Company Secretary, Aso Savings and Loans Plc, Abuja).

FG alleged that she made false statements and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 25(1)(a) and (b) of the ICPC Act, 2000.

Maimuna Aliyu was also accused to have "on 7th December, 2012 or thereabout in Abuja, being the Executive Director (Retail) of Aso Savings and Loan Plc, Abuja‎ at the time entrusted with the original copies of the offer letters in respect of Plots Nos 2432; and 2434 all in Cadastral Zone BO8, Jahi District, for the purposes of selling same on behalf of Aso Saving and Loans Plc, did commit criminal breach of trust when you disposed of the said plots of land to Banagana Bashir acting as agent for Vincent Msheila of Subwang Global Integrated Limited and you dishonestly misappropriated the total sum of N57 million at the time as you did not remit the said amount to Aso Savings and Loans Plc, as required; and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 311 and punishable under Section 312 of the Penal Code Act Cap 532, Laws of the Northern Nigeria 1990".