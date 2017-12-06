Nigeria: Don't Be Too Desperate to Travel Abroad, Joshua Iginla Begs Nigerian Youths

The founder and the General Overseer of Champions Royal Assembly, Kubwa, Abuja, Bro Joshua Iginla, has joined his voice to the widespread condemnation greeting the alleged killings of migrants and human trafficking going on in the country, describing it as man's wickedness against another.

Speaking at his church service last Sunday in Abuja, the revered man of God also decried the desperation of Nigerian nationals and other Africans seeking greener pastures abroad, revealing that there was no machine out there that guaranteed instant prosperity once they land abroad.

Recall, last month, the popular Cable News Network (CNN) brought into our living rooms a video clip of black migrants being sold in night markets in Libya. It showed migrants auctioned off for as little as four hundred dollars.

"I have never seen this level of heartlessness, wickedness from one human being to another. I saw how young ladies were molested and I begin to wonder if the people doing these are human beings.

"That is why in this ministry, we are doing our best to assist. It is really wicked to see how people price human beings like food. I pray that the government of the day will take cogent steps because there are a lot of poor brothers out there in pains.

"Please, like I always say to Nigerian youths, don't be too desperate to relocate abroad that you now travel through the desert. Let me tell you, what you are going through here is better than what people are going through out there"

Bro Iginla said he once nursed the idea of joining the bandwagon of fortune seekers abroad but God held him back.

According to him, "I said to myself that all the days of my life will I wait until my change comes before God lifted me up. I had taken that decision before to travel out by all means but God said to me that I should relax and that he would take me abroad as a glorified wealthy person just to add colour to what is there and that is what God has done for me."

He said through the prayers of the faithful, and by the grace of God, those who are in this act of slavery business will be exposed by Heaven, and if they refuse to repent, death will visit them.

He also declared that fellow Nigerians involved in the human trafficking business as if they were selling eggs, deceiving people into their wickedness, God would also expose and bring them to judgment if they refuse to repent.

The televangelist cum philanthropist advised Nigerian youths not to be in a hurry to travel abroad. "If you go abroad, you will labour, in fact, you will work harder than when you are in Nigeria. Our people who are there can testify to what I am saying.

"Nigerian laws are more human-friendly than those of other countries. I have never seen a law like Nigeria that is so friendly to the citizens unlike the foreign countries.

"My brethren, we are crying every day that Nigeria is bad; no, Nigeria is a good, blessed country and it will prosper."

He opined that where most people miss it is that they wait on the government for everything, adding that the best way to survive in Nigeria for now is entrepreneurship.

"Don't wait for the government because in the next 30 years, they will continue to promise, create your Jerusalem yourself.

"Please don't be in a hurry to travel out, let's join hands together in prayers to make Nigeria better." He reiterated.