Malawi: Kasaila Evidence Against MCP Dismissed in Malawi Parliament - Not Credible

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) spokesperson Francis Kasaila who is also Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development has been told that his so called evidence which he presented to Parliament chronicling abuses and killings of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in Nsanje when it was ruling in one party state is not credible and has no authenticity.

Kasaila told Parliament that MCP killed a lot of inmates at Nsanje Prison when the party was in power. The statement was an apparent reaction to the stinging attack leader of opposition in Parliament Lazarus Chakwera made on President Peter Mutharika the other week.

Deputy speaker Ether Mcheka-Chilenje asked Kasaila to bring evidence for his spat on MCP.

The DPP spokesperson tendered the so-called evidence to the deputy speaker, but making her determination on Tuesday, Mcheka Chilenje said the evidence which is yet to be made public could not be relied upon as it was only brought in a sheet of paper without signatures and ownership.

"It is therefore, not clear who authored it and whether the honourable minister can state with certainity the codument was authored by him," said the deputy speaker.

" Secondly, the authenticity of the purported evidence is questionable, the paper contains a lits of names of people who were allegedly arrested for various reasons and who allegedly died in custody. There is no indication of the source of this information. As it is, there is no evidence that these people actually existsed," she said.

First Deputy Speaker, who is a legislator from Nsanje like Kasaila, said ruled that the evidence by Kasaila cannot be admitted in the House.