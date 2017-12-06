Mauritius: New Supreme Court to Stand As Symbol of Boldness Towards a New Era of Development, Says PM

press release

The New Supreme Court which is in line with Government's commitment towards the nation to modernise the institutions, should stand as a symbol of boldness to step into a new era of development. Similarly, the physical and digital infrastructure being deployed should reflect the path towards attaining sustainable growth and further consolidating Mauritius' position as a champion in Africa and across the world.

The Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, made this statement this morning during a ceremony for the laying of foundation stone for the new building of the Supreme Court at Edith Cavell Street in Port Louis.

According to the Prime Minister, this landmark project as announced in the Government Programme 2015-2019 bears testimony to Government's pledge to address the challenges facing the fast expanding judicial system and the ever increasing number of cases. On this score, he expressed his gratitude towards the Government of India which has provided a grant assistance to the tune of USD 30 million for the construction of this state-of-the-art building.

Prime Minister Jugnauth also recalled that the budgetary allocation of the Judiciary has been significantly increased from Rs 558 million in 2015/16 to Rs 848 million in 2017/18 in view of ensuring that the Judiciary has the required facilities to dispense and administer justice effectively.

He further dwelt on the various components of the supreme court project comprising of a modern judiciary system with latest technology. They are namely: a modern computerised revenue collection system to better monitor payments of fines and other court fees and keep track of the progress of cases; implementation of the system of E-Courts and E-Law whereby in the future civil cases will be lodged electronically; setting up of a user-friendly database to keep citizens abreast of new Acts of Parliament, or amendments to existing legislations; and a new mobile application enabling citizens to check cause lists, recent decisions of the Courts of Appeal and Supreme Court, and also access E-Court services such as online payment of fines. By June 2018, this system will be accessible to the public.

For his part, the High Commissioner of India to Mauritius, Mr Abhay Thakur, qualified the laying of foundation stone as yet another milestone achievement between India and Mauritius hence deepening the longstanding relations between the two countries based on mutual trust and confidence. He recalled the continuous support of India to various development projects in Mauritius and reiterated the strong cooperation between the two countries in several areas ranging from the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Partnership Agreement (CECPA), infrastructure projects to the blue economy.

New Supreme Court project

The new Supreme Court project which has been funded by the Government of India following a Memorandum of Understanding signed in November last year, is expected to be ready by end 2019. The building will house all divisions of the Supreme Court namely Civil, Criminal, Commercial, Family and Mediation Courts, the Chief Justice and Judges' chambers as well as the administration, under one roof hence creating a more conducive working environment leading to greater synergies between the various divisions.