Tanzania: Dar Scoops World City Mobility Award

Dar es Salaam — Dar es Salaam has been honoured among the 10 cities with sustainable projects that represent most ambitious and innovative efforts to shape the world's future.

The award was presented on Tuesday, December 5 at the C40 Cities Bloomberg Philanthropies Awards 2017, which took place at the North American Climate Summit in Chicago.

A statement released by organisers of the fifth annual awards says Dar es Salaam has won the Cities4Mobility category, recognising significance of Dar Rapid Transit

Project (DART) in tackling traffic congestion and high levels of air pollution in the country.

"A new bus rapid transit system serving 200,000 people every day and adding new, lower-carbon engines to the city's fleet was the secret behind the recognition of Dar es Salaam City," reads part of the statement.

According to the statement, five award categories highlight the best climate action policies, projects and programmes undertaken in various countries in the world, including building energy efficiency, clean energy (Cities4Energy) and sustainable transportation (Cities4Mobility).

Others are reducing waste (Cities4ZeroWaste), climate action plans (Cities4Action), adaptation plans and programmes (Cities4Tomorrow).

"This year's winners are - Cities4Energy: Chicago and Copenhagen; - Cities4Mobility: New York City and Dar es Salaam, - Cities4ZeroWaste: Phoenix and Auckland, Cities4Action - Fort Collins and Mexico City and Cities4Tomorrow - Washington DC and Wuhan," reads the statement.

"Given the increasingly important role US cities must play in driving climate action this year, each of the five award categories has one winner from a US city and one winner from elsewhere in the world."

The C40 received 174 applications from 92 cities, which were assessed by a selection committee of urban sustainability and climate change experts at C40 and Sustainia, who then identified 25 finalists.

The Sustainia partners with the C40 to produce Cities100 publication that showcases 100 of the best urban climate solutions from across the world each year.

An expert jury panel comprising former mayors, climate experts and others, selected winning urban sustainability projects based on excellence in urban planning and dedication to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving resiliency.