6 December 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Heath Minister Warns of 'Unusually High Number' of Babies With Listeriosis, Notably in Gauteng

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

At least 36 people have died of the bacterial Listeria monocytogenes disease in South Africa so far this year. By PUSELETSO NTHATE.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoeledi held a press conference with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on the outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes disease, of which 557 cases have been confirmed by the laboratory in all provinces. This traces from January to 29 November 2017.

Of the 557 cases, "we are certain of the final outcome (discharge or death) for 70 cases. Of these 70 cases, 36 persons have died," said Dr Motsoaledi.

Gauteng tops the list with 62%, followed by the Western Cape with 13% and KwaZulu-Natal at 7%.

The remaining 18% is distributed in the other six provinces, said Dr Motsoaledi.

Listeria monocytogenes is a disease that occurs every year and is seen in hospitals. Annually, 60-80 cases are spotted and treated.

Listeriosis is a serious bacterial disease caused by the Gram-positive, rod-shaped bacterium, Listeria monocytogenes. The bacterium is widely distributed in nature and can be found in soil, water, and contaminated food.

Animals and food products such as vegetables can become contaminated from these sources. Infection with Listeria usually results in gastro-enteritis with symptoms ranging from...

South Africa

Yes, Migrants ARE Protected by Labour Laws

If, like Zambian Joel Sithole, you find yourself a job in SA but you don't have a valid work permit, does that mean… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.