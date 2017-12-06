South Africa: Heath Minister Warns of 'Unusually High Number' of Babies With Listeriosis, Notably in Gauteng

analysis

At least 36 people have died of the bacterial Listeria monocytogenes disease in South Africa so far this year. By PUSELETSO NTHATE.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoeledi held a press conference with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on the outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes disease, of which 557 cases have been confirmed by the laboratory in all provinces. This traces from January to 29 November 2017.

Of the 557 cases, "we are certain of the final outcome (discharge or death) for 70 cases. Of these 70 cases, 36 persons have died," said Dr Motsoaledi.

Gauteng tops the list with 62%, followed by the Western Cape with 13% and KwaZulu-Natal at 7%.

The remaining 18% is distributed in the other six provinces, said Dr Motsoaledi.

Listeria monocytogenes is a disease that occurs every year and is seen in hospitals. Annually, 60-80 cases are spotted and treated.

Listeriosis is a serious bacterial disease caused by the Gram-positive, rod-shaped bacterium, Listeria monocytogenes. The bacterium is widely distributed in nature and can be found in soil, water, and contaminated food.

Animals and food products such as vegetables can become contaminated from these sources. Infection with Listeria usually results in gastro-enteritis with symptoms ranging from...