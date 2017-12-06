Africa: Minister Faith Muthambi Addresses 6th High-Level Dialogue On Democracy, Human Rights and Governance in Africa, 6 Dec

press release

Public Service ad Administration Minister Faith Muthambi to deliver key note address at the 6th AUC High-Level Dialogue on Democracy, Human Rights and Governance in Africa: Trends, Challenges and Prospects

Media is invited to attend the Opening Session of the 6th High-Level Dialogue on Democracy, Human Rights and Governance in Africa: Trends, Challenges and Prospects to take place at the Capital Hotel Menlyn Main.

The High Level Dialogue takes place from 6-8 December 2017. The theme for the Dialogue is Enhancing Youth Participation and Representation in Governance in Africa

The purpose of the AUC 6th High-Level Dialogue is to provide an inclusive platform for policymakers, experts and Youth representative, to interrogate policies and practices impacting Youth participation and representation in governance with particular emphasis on political, economic, social issues as well as peace and security processes in Africa.

Minister Muthambi will deliver the keynote address to the Opening Session of the 6th High Level Dialogue.

