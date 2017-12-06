Tanzania: Majaliwa Inspects Renovation of Vice President's Dodoma Residential Building

Dar es Salaam — In what appears to be final preparations ahead of the shift to the new capital, Dodoma, by the government, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Wednesday, December 6, inspected what would become temporary residential buildings for Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

A statement issued by the PM's office, signed by spokesperson Irene Bwire said Mr Majaliwa made the inspection at a Kilimani address in a structure that used to house the regional commissioner.

Reading the renovation report, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Coordination, Parliament, Labour, Youth and the Disabled), Ms Jenista Mhagama, said the taskforce responsible for coordinating relocation process came to the conclusion that the residential building that had been earmarked earlier was unsuitable for permanent settlement of the Vice President.

"It was only useful for short visits. Therefore, we have decided to renovate this building to enable the Vice President live as per the required standards after shifting to Dodoma," reads part of a statement.

According to Ms Mhagama, the rehabilitation of the residential building was expected to cost Sh1.5 billion, noting that the work to separate offices of public servants in her office from those to be used by her assistants was projected to cost Sh680 million.

Also, PM Majaliwa had the opportunity to inspect the offices to be used by the Vice President located at Ndejengwa.

In another development, Tanzania Building Agency (TBA) acting regional manager Steven Simba, who is supervising the rehabilitation, told the Premier that the job was expected to be completed before December 30.