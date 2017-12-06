South Africa: Stokvel Members Warned On Cash Crime Spree in Tzaneen

Limpopo police on Wednesday advised stokvel clubs to use electronic banking to distribute their money instead of giving their members cash. The police said this was to prevent robberies that have become prevalent in Tzaneen.

The advice comes after the arrest of a 26-year-old man in Makweng following an armed robbery at Maake, outside Tzaneen, where an undisclosed amount of stokvel money was taken by a group of suspects.

"These suspects were identified in the Tzaneen CBD. Police ordered them to stop but they sped off and a motor vehicle chase ensued until one of the suspects was arrested at Paledi Mall," said Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

Ngoepe said one unlicensed firearm was recovered during the suspect's arrest.

"The suspect is still being processed to check his history with a possibility of linking him to previous similar cases in the same cluster," he said.

He said the suspect would appear in court soon.

Call for information

Ngoepe said a 54-year-old woman from Bolobedu was robbed of stokvel money immediately after she arrived at her home from the bank on November 30.

"The victim had entered her room at Ga-Mamaila village after withdrawing stokvel money from the bank for distribution when two unknown cars stopped in the street in front of her gate. Three unknown men entered her room and demanded the money," he said.

Another woman, 42, was robbed of stokvel money at Goudplas in Modjadjiskloof.

"It is alleged that the victim was asleep when six armed suspects forcefully entered her house. They robbed her of the stokvel money and Christmas clothing for her children," he said.

Moatshe said suspects in all these incidents were still being sought.

He asked anyone with information about these groups of armed criminals to contact Lieutenant-Colonel Cecil Machimani on 082 451 7181 or to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

