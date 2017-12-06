6 December 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Shortcomings of SA Legislation Exposed Through Controversial Shoreline Mining of Alexkor and West Coast Resources

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

On a remote stretch of South Africa's west coast, two major diamond-mining companies, Alexkor and West Coast Resources (WCR), have been using a controversial and potentially highly destructive form of shoreline mining. This apparent violation of environmental laws and regulations has exposed major shortcomings in South Africa's overarching mining legislation. By Micah Reddy for AMABHUNGANE.

There are wide-ranging concerns about the environmental impacts of "coffer dam mining" on the 330km Northern Cape coastline, where state-owned Alexkor and West Coast Resources - in which billionaire businessman Christo Wiese holds a significant stake - make up a duopoly.

Both mines have large-scale operations.

Coffer dam mining is not new to this coast, but expansion has been taking place since at least 2016, and the two mining companies appear to have ignored regulatory processes and mined the shore illegally.

According to a February 2017 report commissioned by Conservation South Africa: "it appears that this activity is illegal on several counts, primarily as a due and proper environmental assessment of the impacts of this process has never been engaged, nor have the implications for the marine environment been fully understood."

The mining method entails cordoning off large tracts of the shoreline with dam walls...

South Africa

Yes, Migrants ARE Protected by Labour Laws

If, like Zambian Joel Sithole, you find yourself a job in SA but you don't have a valid work permit, does that mean… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.