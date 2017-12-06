South Africa: Senatla - Xvs Still My Priority

When you talk about the Blitzboks , you inevitably end up talking about Seabelo Senatla .

That is testament to a player who has become one of the most respected and feared players on the World Rugby Sevens Series circuit.

Senatla's raw pace and skill have contributed to him scoring 196 tries in his Sevens career. He is already fifth on the all-time list and will likely join the '200 club' in Cape Town this weekend.

But, as was the case in 2016, Senatla is fully focused on bettering himself in the 15-man game.

He will once again play in the first four tournaments of the World Rugby Sevens Series before returning to Cape Town to join the Stormers for the Super Rugby pre-season.

2016 was a frustrating year for the 24-year-old.

An absolute superstar in the Sevens world, Senatla struggled with injury in what was supposed to be his breakthrough year in the XV-man code.

He acknowledges that there is still a lot of work to be done.

"It was tough. I never really got any continuity because of the injuries," Senatla told Sport24 on Wednesday.

"I feel like there is a whole lot of learning still to be done. It's literally the small things and these little habits that you get from Sevens, and the other way around as well.

"As you shift and move you have to go back and adapt.

"Once you get those basics right I think you can move onto the next level so for me it's all about learning as much as I can while I'm still in the Sevens set-up and then once I make the permanent move, hopefully I will be ready."

Despite referring to XVs as his "priority", Senatla acknowledged that it would be tough to leave the Sevens set-up after the completion of the New Zealand leg on February 4.

"It's like my home," Senatla said of the Blitzboks.

"When you leave home for the first time, it's not easy leaving and saying goodbye to your parents. But it's all for the sake of growth."

