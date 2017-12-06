South Africa: Public Service Commission Commemorate International Anti-Corruption Day, 8 Dec

press release

The Public Service Commission (PSC) in partnership with the University of South Africa (UNISA) and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) cordially invite the members of the media to the commemoration of the 2017 International Anti-Corruption Day, under the theme: 'Illicit Financial Flows in Africa and its Impact on Development'. Illicit financial flow is a global problem, which impacts on governance and the economic development of countries.

International Anti-Corruption Day is commemorated annually on 9 December in recognition of the United Nations Convention against Corruption which was signed in Mexico in 2003. South Africa is one of the signatories to the Convention and ratified it in 2004.

This day provides an opportunity for political leaders, governments, business, legal bodies and lobby groups to join forces against corruption.

The event will be addressed by amongst others, Honourable Faith Muthambi, Minister for Public Service and Administration, Adv Richard Sizani, Chairperson of the Public Service Commission Dr Abdalla Hamdock, Deputy Executive Secretary of United Nations Economic Commission for Africa and Mr. Hennie van Vuuren, author of Apartheid Guns and Money.

Issued by: Public Service Commission