South Africa: MEC Donal Grant On New Licence Marks for City of Cape Town

press release

City of Cape Town to get new "CAA" licence marks as "CA" registrations run out

On Friday, 1 December 2017, I published in the Provincial Government Gazette (7850 - attached) a notice calling for public comments on the allocation of the "CAA" licence mark to the registering authorities of the City of Cape Town where the known "CA" licence mark currently applies.

Regulation 27(4) of the National Road Traffic Regulations, 2000, promulgated in terms of the National Road Traffic Act (93 of 1996), determines that the MEC may, by way of notice in the Provincial Gazette, allocate a new licence mark to any registering authority or establish a new licence number system for the province concerned.

This move is a pre-emptive one, driven by the rate at which the current "CA" licence numbers are fast depleting. Similar to the situation a few years ago in Gauteng, a new licence mark will soon be necessary for all new registrations at the registration authorities of the City of Cape Town.

My department is working together with the City of Cape Town to ensure that the transition is as smooth as possible, and that vehicle owners are not adversely affected by this necessary change.

Any person or organisation wishing to comment on the content of this notice is requested to lodge the comments in writing before or on 15 January 2018, by--

(a) posting the comments to:

Mr MJ Gallant;

PO Box 2603

Cape Town

8000;

(b) e-mailing the comments to:

Michael.Gallant@westerncape.gov.za;

(c) faxing the comments to:

fax no. 021 483 7112

(tel. no. 021 483 2058); or

(d) delivering the comments to:

Mr MJ Gallant

Room 2-23

2nd Floor

9 Dorp Street

Cape Town

8000.

