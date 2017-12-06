South Africa: City Looks to Save Water At CT Sevens

There are plans in place to save water during this weekend's Cape Town Sevens.

Experiencing its worst drought in 100 years, the city and its leadership have been on a mission to get the citizens of Cape Town to save water.

And with over 115 000 people expected in and around Cape Town Stadium this weekend as the Blitzboks look to win their second World Series tournament in as many weeks, measures are in place to ensure that no water is wasted.

Even at a press conference hosted at the stadium on Wednesday, there were visible signs illustrating detailed water saving techniques.

"I know that people don't drink a lot of water at the Sevens ... they drink beer," Patricia de Lille , Mayor of Cape Town joked.

"We will be having messages up on the screen asking people to save water. We have to ask you to save water so we can get through this drought together."

De Lille added that players taking part this weekend had all been briefed on the crisis.

"We have already put in water measures in place so that in the bathrooms there will be signs up all over," added De Lille.

"We know that the local Capetonians have already done so well in saving water, but we are ready. We have an emergency plan in place and everything is in place for the weekend."

Source: Sport24