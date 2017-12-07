Rwanda: Young Achievers Awards, Imbuto Youth Forum Today

The First Lady, Jeannette Kagame, is set to grace two youth-centred events that will take place today and tomorrow in Kigali.

They include the Imbuto Foundation's youth forum as well as the YouthConnekt Champions and Celebrating Young Rwandan Achievers (CYRWA) Awards.

Today, Mrs Kagame will be attending and delivering the opening remarks at Imbuto Foundation's Youth Forum Series at Kigali Convention Centre, in an event that will host over 300 participants with most of them being young professionals.

The Youth Forum Series is part of the Imbuto's Youth Empowerment and Mentorship Programme, which started in 2007 through which an array of activities have been organised on national scale, to engage, educate and empower young people.

Themed "Beyond This Moment 2.0," the forum will focus on engaging young professionals, entrepreneurs, and student leaders in understanding the role of youth in the National Strategy for Transformation (NST) and Vision 2050, as well as the necessity of taking on leadership roles to play a more active role in the direction of the country.

The forum will include a panel discussion, which will discuss various topics such as job creation, trade, finance, manufacturing, governance, and social welfare, according to a statement.

For the YouthConnekt Champions and Celebrating Young Rwandan Achievers (CYRWA) Awards, also to be held at the Kigali Convention Centre tomorrow, the First Lady will participate in the awarding ceremony of individuals, organisations or enterprises whose work greatly impacts and benefits the youth.

Designed to empower young Rwandans, the awards are designed to inspire the youth to continue their outstanding work in their respective fields, and to encourage them to motivate other youth in their communities towards excellence, the statement added.

The awards ceremony will also feature accomplished and dedicated individuals from all over the world who will share their insights and achievements with the awardees and the youth in attendance to encourage them to continue their journey of excellence.