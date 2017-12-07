6 December 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Mugabe Kids Unfazed By Dad's Resignation, Sell Clothes Now, Including a R4.1k T-Shirt

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Zimbabwe Independent
President Robert Mugabe's sons, Robert Junior and Chatunga Bellarmine (file photo).
By Bernice Maune

FORMER president Robert's sons have now ventured into selling exclusive apparel at exorbitant prices.

Chatunga and Robert Junior, Mugabe's sons who split their time between South Africa and Zimbabwe, have shown off luxury clothing they are selling themselves.

The Mugabe sons have had an eventful month after their mother was expelled from Zanu PF for life, and their father was forced to tender his resignation after being fired from the party he co-founded more than 50 years ago.

Despite this, the Mugabe sons have launched their own entertainment company, Trip Life, which brought Nigerian-American star Jidenna to perform at a Sandton nightclub a week ago.

The company has also brought Nigerian muso Wiz Kid and held a performance at an upmarket Rosebank nightclub over the weekend.

At that event, they also introduced their clothing brand, XGC, which offers branded T-shirts and chains. One men's T-shirt costs R4 100 each, while a women's T-shirt goes for R3 400 each.

The Mugabe sons have been showcasing their wares on social media, where they have a large following.

Zimbabwe

Satanism Scare At Trelawney School

A satanism scare at Trelawney Primary School in Zvimba District has forced pupils and staff members to stay away from… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.