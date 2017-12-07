6 December 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: MP Tables Motion to Create Athletes' Support Fund

By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — A Member of Parliament has petitioned the government seeking the creation of a fund to support former athletes who are languishing in villages and in foreign capitals after suffering several ailments and injuries because of their engagement in sports.

Ainabkoi MP William Chepkut in his Private Member's Motion says the proposed Athletics Endowment and Remuneration Fund would give a befitting treatment to the sportsmen and women who have done the country proud.

"Many of the sportspersons often retire into abject poverty due to among others or lack of support and poor financial and personal management skills."

"Cognisant of the fact that establishment of a fund could among other things provide supportive means of sports persons upon retirement," he said.

The Motion also seeks to urge athletes to make wise investments while they are still active.

He said he was deeply concerned that despite bringing glory and acknowledgement to the country over the years, there has been minimal short-term recognition and rewards from the government for athletes.

"Most sportsmen and women participate as national representatives in local and international stages while still very young, inexperienced and with little income." Chepkut stated.

