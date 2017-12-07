Rwanda: U.S Envoy in Anti-Malnutrition Drive in Huye

A two-year project funded by the US embassy in Kigali is expected to help end malnutrition in Huye District.

Vising the Kura Mwana Project in Kinazi sector, Huye, on Tuesday, the U.S Ambassador to Rwanda, Erica Barks-Ruggles said the goal is to eradicate malnourishment by the end of the project.

Kura Mwana (grow up/thrive, child) was launched in mid-November 2017 and is being implemented by FXB Rwanda in Huye.

It has two components of intervention: nutrition and improving hygiene standards.

The envoy observed that in 2010 when her government started working with their Rwandan counterparts and other organisations, stunting rate was at 44 per cent, which has since gone down to 38 perc ent.

"But that 38 per cent is not our target," she told Huye residents, "With FXB, we want to lower the rate in a very quick manner."

The Ambassador said that the U.S government is committed to working with other partners around the globe to combat malnutrition and stunt, and through Kura Mwana and FXB, they will carry out all activities to eradicate malnutrition.

She urged residents to seize the opportunity to fight malnutrition and build the nation.

"Every child can grow to reach their full potential, be as smart as they can be, and from there build their country. By working together and teaching everyone, we will eradicate malnutrition," she said.

The project was launched on November 14, but Tuesday marked the official launch.

Project managers stated that their objective is to reach improved nutritional status and change behaviour of women of reproductive age and children under 5 years in Huye District.

They explained that children care will be followed by teaching parents how to prepare balanced diet, supporting them with small livestock, cultivating materials and creating groups for them to learn saving and creating small enterprises.

During her visit, the US envoy was involved in the activity of feeding balanced diet to 25 malnourished children from Kinazi Sector.

At least 25 parents in Kinazi sector whose children were identified as malnourished received farming materials to help them cultivate kitchen gardens.

Amb. Barks-Ruggles also participated in the planting activity of different types of kitchen gardens-vegetables and orange-fleshed sweet potatoes-as an example of what should make a good nutrition (farmer field school). She also distributed to the project's beneficiaries hygiene, cooking and farming materials.