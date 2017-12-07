Kenya: Man Who Chopped Off Lover's Limbs Jailed for Life

Photo: Daily Nation

28-year-old Judith Muendi (left) whose hands and a leg were cut off by her lover Reuben Kivuva alias Cameroon (right).

A man who chopped off the hands and a leg of his lover using a machete over a domestic dispute two years ago will now spend the rest of his life in prison, a magistrate's court ruled on Wednesday.

Reuben Kivuva, 35, widely known by the nickname Cameroon, attacked Judith Muendi on the morning of December 13, 2015 at their rented home at Emali township in Makueni County at the height of their deteriorating love affair.

He was charged at Makindu Magistrates Court with attempting to kill Ms Muendi, 28. He was found guilty by senior resident magistrate Gerald Mutiso.

"I have considered the accused's mitigation that he is a father of three children, a husband of an epileptic wife and a son of a diabetic mother," said Mr Mutiso.

"I have also considered the victim impact report which indicates that the victim/complainant is now totally dependent on her mother to wash her, dress her and cook for her. The violence meted out by you, the accused, upon a helpless woman in cold blood is mind boggling."

Ms Muendi had both hands cut off at the wrist, and her right leg cut off slightly above the knee. Her lover had accused her of philandering.

FATEFUL MORNING

She underwent surgery, blood transfusion and skin grafting at Makindu Hospital.

On Wednesday, she limped into the courtroom wearing a Jaipur's foot on her right leg and would occasionally scratch her scalp using the remains of hands.

While testifying in court, Kivuva said that on the fateful morning, he had tracked his lover to a popular bar at Kiunduani Market, 56km from Emali township.

He claimed that he found her in a compromising position with another man. Kivuva had warned Ms Muendi that he would kill her should he find her with another man, according to Mr Mutiso.

Through lawyer Francis Mwangangi, the accused had offered to sell his motorcycle worth Sh150, 000 to offer as retribution to Ms Muendi and her family.

But the court found the offer insufficient and instead ordered that the motorbike be confiscated and be handed over to Ms Muendi to use as she deems appropriate.

MEDICAL EXPENSES

"I order that the accused does foot the medical treatment expenses of the victim to the tune of Sh 7 million," Mr Mutiso ruled.

In her testimony, however, Ms Muendi submitted that she had spent the night before the attack at a friend's place. And the following morning, she proceeded to her green grocery at Emali township where the lover found her.

In his ruling, the judge said by cutting off Ms Muendi's limbs with a machete and dismembering her body parts, Kivuva intended to kill her.

Prosecutor Tito Wanga had called for maximum sentence.

Outside the court, an emotionless Ms Muendi told Nation that she was satisfied with the court's ruling.

"This attack has affected my entire family:. I'm now dependent on my mother and my offspring who were dependent on me have suffered lack of provisions. I'm happy the court has ordered that Kivuva should foot the cost of my medication," she said.

Ms Regina Mutua, her mother, echoed her sentiments and saying she felt justice has finally been served.