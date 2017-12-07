6 December 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

East Africa: Drug Resistance a Pain in the Region

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Verah Okeyo

Bacterial diseases are increasingly becoming resistant to medication, health experts warn, a situation that is worsened in Africa by weak diagnostic systems and unregulated use of antibiotics.

Studies in East Africa have shown high resistance by e.coli, salmonella, staphylococci and others that cause diarrhoeal diseases in East Africa.

A World Bank study of laboratory capacities in Uganda, Burundi, Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda found that salmonella was highly resistant to common antibiotics. In Tanzania, the resistance was as much as 100 per cent.

The Tanzanian Ministry of Health also said that 8.5 per cent cases of tuberculosis are resistant to drugs that were once potent enough to cure the disease while 1 per cent of the new cases are multiple drug resistant.

Running out of options

Prof Sam Kariuki, an expert in antimicrobial resistance and head of the Centre for Microbiology Research at the Kenya Medical Research Institute, said: "We are running out of options to treat these infections."

Dr Marc Sprenger, director of the World Health Organisation Secretariat for Antimicrobial Resistance told The EastAfrican that drug resistance is not just an African problem.

"We estimate that about 25,000 people die each year in the US and Europe because of resistant bacteria, and the figure could be much higher in other parts of the world; we just lack the data. The challenges in Africa and other parts of the developing world is that they have a high burden of infectious disease and poorly resourced, fragile health systems," he said.

A survey in Kenya's Kilifi County in 2016 showed that staphylococcus aureus, which causes pneumonia, meningitis and boils, was 92 per cent resistant to Penicillin and Erythromycin.

And this year in July, health officials and researchers in the country raised the alarm over a cholera strain that had "acquired resistant characteristics, an extended-spectrum beta-lactamases (ESBL), which makes it break down stronger antibiotics and therefore more difficult to treat."

The pace at which pathogens are becoming resistant is indirectly proportional to the rate at which the pharmaceutical world is developing new medication for bacterial diseases.

The first antibiotic, Penicillin, was discovered by Alexander Fleming in 1928 and more than 100 compounds have been found since, but no new class has been found since 1987.

Now, Teixobactin, the first new antibiotic to be discovered in nearly 30 years, has been hailed as a "paradigm shift" in the fight against the growing resistance to drugs.

Teixobactin, discovered in 2015, has been found to treat many common bacterial infections. But it may not be available in East Africa in 10 years.

East Africa

Teachers Vow to Reject New School Reforms

Teachers have rejected a round of changes in the management of schools announced by their employer on Tuesday, saying… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.