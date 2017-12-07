Nigeria: Tricycle Networking APP Launches in Lagos

A technology-based tricycle operation model that allows passengers to engage the services of tricycle riders using an app called Matattu was launched in Lagos on Wednesday.

Samuel Ajiboyede, the co-founder of the service, speaking at the official signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Tricycle Owners and Operators Association of Nigeria, TOOAN, said the partnership between Matattu and the tricycle operators would bring about a seamless business operation in the state.

"What we have done today is to cement a relationship between us and TOOAN," said Mr. Ajiboyede, the chief executive officer of Mattatu.

"As the body responsible for the operation of tricycle business in Lagos, TOOAN has the right structure and membership. So what we are doing is leveraging on their existing structure to grow our network.

"As stakeholders with same objective of projecting an efficient last mile transportation system in the state using tricycle, it is important that we work together as a team. So what we have done by this MOU is to officially document and sign off on how we will work together to grow the business in the state."

Mr. Ajiboyede said Matattu would revolutionise tricycle business as it would redefine how tricycle transportation is operated in the state.

"What we are bringing in with Matattu is efficiency, affordability and convenience. Matattu will create more jobs and opportunities for the growing number of unemployed youths.

"For the customers, it is affordable and convenient. We are already in partnership with the Federal Road Safety Corp, FRSC for the training of all our drivers.

"The beauty of Matattu is that it allows people to do more than one job. With our ride-sharing plan, someone can work for Matattu on part-time bases. So they can do their regular jobs and still use their spare periods to work as Matattu drivers.

"Our investment plan also gives opportunity to people to buy any quantity of tricycle and put them into our system. We simply manage the tricycle operation and make returns to the investor.

"The issue of security which has always been a major challenge with this business model has also been taken care of because we have a data base of all drivers."

Also speaking at the event, Chairman of TOOAN, Joseph Odusanya, expressed excitement that a private firm has considered 'Maruwa' (a popular name for tricycles) business a worthwhile venture to invest heavily on.

"We are happy with what Matattu is bringing on board. Our agreement today is to have a cordial relationship by working together to ensure efficiency in the operation of 'Maruwa' in the state," he said.

Mr. Odusanya urged more people to invest in tricycle transportation as a way of reducing the unemployment rate in the country.

He assured there are no immediate plans by the Lagos State government to scrap commercial tricycle operation in the state.