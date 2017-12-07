7 December 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Satanism Scare At Trelawney School

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Fortunate Gora Mashonaland West

A satanism scare at Trelawney Primary School in Zvimba District has forced pupils and staff members to stay away from the school for more than seven days. Traditional leaders and church members in Trelawney area have since embarked on an urgent engagement to organise a cleansing ceremony. Murombedzi District Administrator, Mr Andrew Tizora, confirmed the incident yesterday.

"Children have not been attending lessons for more than seven days, we have approached traditional leaders in the area and a cleansing ceremony will be conducted urgently. The school has since gone for more than seven days without conducting lessons as parents are preventing their children from attending lessons," he said.

A local councillor Mrs Zandile Maseko said last Friday that parents came to the school to protest while accompanied by police officers from the peace and order department.

Zimbabwe

Lions Terrorise Chimanimani Villagers

Villagers in the Tiya area of Chimanimani are living in fear of lions that are believed to have escaped from Devure… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.