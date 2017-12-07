Zimbabwe: Chombo, Chipanga Remain in Prison As Bail Ruling Deferred

THE High Court postponed Wednesday bail ruling for former finance minister Ignatius Chombo and the expelled Zanu PF national youth leader Kudzai Chipanga.

The two were picked up during the military intervention which toppled former president Robert Mugabe from power last month.

Ruling on their bail applications was deferred to Thursday.

This followed a request by the prosecution to roll to roll the case over. Prosecutor Edmore Nizamabad told the judge that the State would file its submissions by end of day this Wednesday.

The case was postponed again last week at State's instance.

Chombo is facing three charges of breaching the Prevention of Corruption Act, criminal abuse of office and fraud.

He was denied bail by a Harare magistrate Elisha Zingano recently who ruled that the former minister was a flight risk who could buy freedom using money since he is financially well-resourced.

For his part, Chipanga is facing a charge of publishing falsehoods causing disaffection in the police and the army. He was also denied bail by a Harare magistrate Josephine Sande for the same reasons as Chombo.

The State also indicated that the two would abscond if admitted to bail and that they had the capacity to interfere with witnesses.

The two are being represented by lawyer and opposition politician Love more Mahugu.