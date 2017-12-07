South Africa: Life Sentences for 3 Men Who Raped Woman Returning From Funeral

Three men who raped a woman who was travelling from a funeral in Limpopo have each been sentenced to life in jail.

Frans Makhafola, 33, Alfred Lesiba Magongoa and Ephraim Malotsa, both 27, were sentenced in the Mokerong Regional Court this week, police said on Wednesday.

Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the rape occurred on October 17, last year, at Ga-Magongoa Zone 02, outside Mokopane.

"The trio grabbed a 35-year-old woman who was on her way from a funeral, dragged her to the nearby bushes, where they took turns in raping her," he said.With programmes for 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children in full swing, the SAPS in Limpopo said it was continuing to help secure long jail terms for criminals involved in heinous crimes, including rapes and sexual assaults.

Acting provincial commissioner Major General Bafana Linda applauded the team of detectives from the Mahwelereng Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit for solving the case.

Linda said the sentence would send a clear message that crimes against the most vulnerable would not be tolerated.

Source: News24