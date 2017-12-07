United Kingdom based Zimbabwean hip-hop artiste Juss Russ real name Russell Tapiwa Musakusa is currently representing Zimbabwe in the X Factor Series 15, a prestigious British reality television competition that seeks to sculpt the best talent in the world. Musakusa who calls himself the music architecture was optimistic that he will raise the country's flag high by exhibiting his talent on the show.

"I feel blessed to be part of this historic event and I thank God for that because it is every musician's wish to participate at such platforms that expose talent globally. I will do my best to make my country proud and raise our flag high," he said.

Musakusa said he felt honoured to perform for the best music mentors in the world that discovered many international superstars.

"Some of the judges like Simon Cowell discovered Westlife, One Direction and Fifth Harmony, the best-selling groups and just to perform in front of him is an honour. I want to do my best to show the world that Zimbabwe has got a lot of talent," he said.

Musakusa said he has been getting so much support and encouragement from his relatives as well as his fans back home. My children are my source of inspiration as well as my fans back home. I want to set a good example for them by putting my all.

I want everyone to know that if you believe in something and you know that you are good at it, you work hard for it despite facing any challenges. This is also a good lesson to my fellow musicians back home that we can make it despite our backgrounds," he said.

Juss Russ is confident that he will make it on the big platform and is very certain that he will wow the judges and make them appreciate that Zimbabwe is endowed with talented artistes.