Zimbabwe: War Veterans Find Each Other, Call for Unity

THE coming in of a new political dispensation has seen members of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) in Kwekwe District, who have been torn apart by factionalism, finding each other. The war veterans who had created parallel structures held their first meeting as a united front at Zanu-pf Kwekwe Headquarters on Tuesday.

The war veterans had been divided into two groups led by Cdes Knowlet Hove and George Kurasha. However, following the inauguration of President Mnangagwa, the two structures are now working together. ZNLWVA interim secretary for information for Kwekwe District Cde Niger Magaisa, who worked under Cde Hove, said they held a fruitful meeting where emphasis was on unity.

"We held our first meeting as we work on finding each after fighting for control of district structures. We are now saying that we have a new Government led by Cde Mnangagwa, we need to put aside our differences and work together. I am glad both sides responded positively and are willing to work together," he said.

Cde Magaisa said Kwekwe District was the most affected by divisions that saw Cde Hove's group being ejected from the war veterans offices for undermining former President Cde Robert Mugabe before they sought refuge at the zanu-pf party office where they have been operating from.

He accused Mandi Chimene and George Mlala of abusing war veterans in their quest to usurp power from their leader, Cde Chris Mutsvangwa. Cde Magaisa hailed the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) for their timely intervention, saying the situation would have gotten worse. He called on other war veterans to come on board and work together.

"Let's unite, forget the past and start on a new page. Let's also avoid being used by politicians," he said.