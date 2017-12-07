Zimbabwe: I Could Have Sold Khama Billiart After Winning Champions League - Sundowns Assistant Coach

Mamelodi Sundowns Assistant coach, Manqoba Mngqithi says given the opportunity, he would have sold Khama Billiart and other top players soon after the team won the 2015/16 CAF Champions League Champions trophy.

Billiart is set to leave the South African Premier League giants at the end of the season after failing to agree new terms with the club.

Mngqithi told The Star in an interview this week that it would be difficult to sell their top players this season as they would not fetch much since they did not win anything with the club.

"After winning the (Caf) Champions League I would have sold Khama, I would have sold Themba (Zwane) and I would have sold my top players and started afresh," Mngqithi said.

He said the players would have fetched better money for the club had they been sold earlier.

"If we sold them right after winning the Champions League we would have made better money. We got more than R28-million for Keagan Dolly. The value was very high. I would have let go of those players," he added.

The former Golden Arrows coach said although it was not proper for the team to sell its best players, it was only fair that those who had achieved with the club moved on and left others to also shine.

He said Billiart and the other good players had won almost everything there was to win and no longer had the hunger for success.

"When players have won everything with you, and you have read the All Blacks book which is called The Legacy, the best thing to do is to let them go so that you can start afresh and rekindle the fire, the power, desire and hunger," he said.

He said it was difficult for a club to achieve the same results with the same team, adding that even when players were talented, they needed to work on their hunger level to produce more energy.

"When a player wants to win something, when a team wants something, there are better chances of winning even if you don't have a good talented team. If the team has got the desire and the belief that we want to win, their chances of winning are higher," added.

He said the same Sundowns players that had won the Champions League were the same players who were losing this season.

"You can't have the team that won the Champions League, Super Cup, Premiership, Nedbank and the Telkom and suddenly that team can't even win a single trophy. You get what I'm saying," Mngqithi added.

Sundowns are currently on the 5th place on the log standings, three points behind surprise leaders Baroka FC, with 15 points from eight games but with three games in hand.