Hwange — A pastor at little known Light of God Apostolic Church in Lupane has been jailed for 30 years after he forced two girls aged 15 into threesome sex at his homestead.

Forty-five-year old Promise Dlamini from Jumpika village claimed he was cleansing the girls after misleading their parents that the girls were affected by evil spirits.

Dlamini undressed and bathed in the presence of the girls before forcing them into his bed where he slept at the centre flanked by the two and had sex with them.

His unnamed wife was away from home and when she returned, she advised the girls to report her husband saying she could not do anything as he would be violent towards her.

Dlamini pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape before Hwange regional magistrate Collette Ncube.

The magistrate, however, found him guilty and slapped him with 30 years in jail before suspending five years conditionally.

Dlamini begged for the court's mercy saying he has "13 children who all need him as they would suffer in his absence."

Prosecutor Tomupei Mbiza said in September, Dlamini went to the parents of one of the girls and requested to take her to his home as a maid since she was not going to school.

Dlamini then sexually abused the girl for three days before he went to another village where he told parents of the second girl that their daughter had evil spirits that were going to make her go insane if not exorcised.

He told them that he could pray for their daughter but at his homestead, and he was given the girl.

While at his homestead, he "forced the two complainants to share the bed with him as he slept in the middle with each of them on each side and had sex with both of them one after the other," said the prosecutor

The girls could not escape because he threatened them and when they eventually did, they informed a neighbour who helped police set a trap on Dlamini who followed his victims four days after their escape.