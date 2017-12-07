Zimbabwe: Perrance Shiri, Obert Mpofu Dragged to Court in Mat North Land Row

NEWLY appointed government ministers Air Marshal Perrance Shiri, Obert Mpofu and police commissioner-general Augustine Chihuri and Prosecutor General Ray Goba have been dragged to court in a land dispute.

Shiri is the minister of lands while Mpofu is at home affairs.

The quartet and a lands officer, Sibonginkosi Moyo, were cited in an urgent chamber application filed at the Bulawayo High Court by four resettled farmers who were given pieces of land at Heany Junction Farm in Matebeleland North.

Over 380 families were settled at the farm in 2013.

Nqobani Ndlovu, Zephaniah Dube, Ntombizodwa Mhlanga ad Bishop Ngwenya were ordered to vacate the farm on November 8 by former lands minister Douglas Mombeshora.

The quartet was later arrested on charges of contravening a section of the Gazetted Lands (Consequential Provisions) Act.

However, in their urgent chamber application, the quartet said they were given the authority to occupy the land by Home Affairs minister Obert Mpofu.

Mpofu is also the Member of Parliament for Umguza constituency in Matebeleland North.

"The first respondent (Air Marshal Perence Shiri) has always known of our existence at this farm having been authorised by the second respondent (Minister Obert Mpofu) who is an MP for Umguza Constituency in whose jurisdiction the farm falls under.

"Our existence has never been challenged as the second respondent assured us that we were lawfully settled and thus we could build our homes," reads the application.

They are seeking an order interdicting the state from evicting them from the farm and unlawfully demolishing their homesteads.

They also want an order blocking the respondents from interfering with their families at the disputed farm.