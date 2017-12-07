7 December 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Soroti Hospital Mortuary Closes

Tagged:

Related Topics

By George Emuron

Soroti Regional Referral Hospital has closed its mortuary services following a breakdown of its refrigeration system.

According to the hospital administration, the four-capacity refrigerator became faulty about two months ago and Shs4.6m is needed to have it fixed.

Currently, residents who seek autopsy and preservation of bodies have to move 100km to either Lira or Mbale hospitals.

Some are now opting for quick burials for their deceased relatives as they cannot meet the costs of transportation and treatment involved.

"It wasn't our wish to have the late buried in such a quick way but we had no cheap option as the mortuary was down," Pastor Rogers Ekaju said, while referring to the renowned deputy Bishop for Soroti Baptist church, Moses Elebu, who died a fortnight ago.

He added: "We thought of having the body transferred to Lira but we were told that the mortuary was also overstretched with no guarantee of space."

On Tuesday, relatives who had their deceased temporarily pushed in the morgue were waiting to rush the remains of their bodies home for burial.

In an interview with Daily Monitor, the hospital director, Dr Francis Mulwanyi, confirmed the situation and appealed for government's quick intervention.

Dr Mulwanyi said the hospital is planning for a big refrigerator due to the high demand.

The senior hospital administrator, Mr Paul Ajuku, said there has been delays in procurement.

"You cannot use government resources the way you buy food for your family. Government has its own procedures as regards procurement and accountability. And these must be followed," Mr Ajuk said.

He revealed that the current morgue has two tables and can only accommodate four bodies.

According to Mr Ajuk, for autopsy services, the hospital charges Shs150,000 per body, which is credited to the hospital account.

He said the hospital which serves eight districts that constitute Teso sub-region, receives close to 1,000 patients weekly with several death registered.

Although the crisis has not affected them yet, the East Kyoga police spokesperson, Mr Michael Odongo said the services offered at the morgue are so crucial in the day to day activities of police.

Other cases

In March 2016 , the Pathology Department at Mbarara University of Science and Technology teaching hospital has closed the mortuary following the breakdown of the refrigeration system and asked the police to stop taking dead bodies there.

Uganda

2017 - The Year Ugandan Sport Broke Global Frontiers

From athlete David Emong conquering the world, Rugby Cranes qualifying for the World Cup and Lady Cricket Cranes saving… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.