Nigeria: Drug Abuse Among Women Alarms Northern Traditional Rulers

Kaduna — The Northern Traditional Rulers Council has expressed concern over the 'alarming' rate of drug abuse and drug addiction particularly among women and youths and called for the enforcement of laws on sales of drugs.

This formed part of the resolution stated in the communiqué issued at the end of the General Assembly of the council and signed by the chairman, Coordinating Committee, Justice Lawal Hassan, Emir of Gummi.

The rulers also called for strict control of the borders to check illegal importation of drugs.

"The council noted with grave concern the alarming rate of drug abuse and drug addiction ... In this regard, council resolved to partner with coalition of northern groups (CNG) to check the menace in the North in particular and the nation in general," the communiqué said.

While appreciating the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari on the anti-corruption war and the war on insurgency, the council resolved to continue to support the government towards achieving peace, stability and good governance.

The council described as sordid the condition of some IDP camps and the consequent suffering of the IDPs, and advised that all efforts be geared towards ameliorating the conditions of some of the camps.

"In the same vein, council called upon well-to-do individuals and organizations to adopt some of the children at the IDPs so as to give them foster care and a desirable future," the communiqué added.