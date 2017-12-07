Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa to Introduce Its Own Currency, Says Presidential Advisor Mutsvangwa

Mutare — President Emmerson Mnangagwa's top priority is to ensure Zimbabwe has its own currency so as to stimulate economic growth and build investor confidence in the country, an official has said.

Special Advisor to the President, Chris Mutsvangwa, said this on Tuesday during a meet the people rally to introduce his wife Monica Mutsvangwa as new Minister of State for Manicaland.

Monica takes over from Mandi Chimene who was expelled from Zanu PF and government and is believed to be holed up in Mozambique after President Robert Mugabe was forced to resign following a coup code named 'Restore Legacy'.

"One thing for certain which touched President's heart was the issue of re- introducing our own currency; that matter has generated a lot of interest amongst investors from South Africa, China even in the European Union who want to see this country progressing.

"President Mnangagwa is being accepted across the world with various countries pledging to work and assist the country to retain to its former glory.

He has the goodwill to do it. That goodwill will give confidence for the re- introduction of our local currency. We will then start to rebuild our country with a stable currency so that we develop as people," said Mutsvagwa.

Mutsvangwa praised locals for giving a safe passage to President Mnangagwa into Mozambique following reports that his life was under threat after his dismissal as Vice President.

"We thank you the people of Manicaland for giving our President safe passage into Mozambique when he was about to be killed by the G40 so that he comes back alive to lead the country. I would like to applaud you for being bold enough.

"We would have lost our President if you did not accord him the opportunity to escape," said Mutsvangwa.

He said the G40 faction tried to use Grace Mugabe's marriage certificate to usurp President Mugabe's powers, adding "now Mugabe is a powerless old man who was relegated to the Blue Roof by people to rest".

He described Chimene as a drug addict who could not make decisions that would bring any meaningful developments and investment to the province.

"Manicaland province should develop because it's an export gateway to the world kwete zvefodya zvaiitawa with one of our sisters here," said Mutsvangwa.