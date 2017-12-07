South Africa: Powell - Processes, Not Results, Important to Us

Blitzboks coach Neil Powell says that implementing processes correctly is more important than results for his team at the Cape Town Sevens this weekend.

The Blitzboks will be playing in front of a sold out Cape Town Stadium on both Saturday and Sunday and they will be enjoying what is possibly the most passionate support base in the country right now.

Finding a stadium filled to capacity in South Africa is rare these days, yet there is something about the Sevens that attracts people in their droves.

Last year, the weekend had an anti-climatic end as the Blitzboks were beaten by England in the tournament final.

That didn't stop them going on to win the 2016/17 World Rugby Sevens Series and, as defending champions, there will be a lot of expectation when the Blitzboks take to the field in front of their home crowd.

Drawn alongside Kenya, France and Russia in Pool A, South Africa should have no problem progressing through to the Cup knockouts.

This year, though, there appears to be a clear decision taken by the Blitzboks to shut out the expectation and focus on the things that have made them the best Sevens side in the world.

"We definitely want to go one better than last year when we slipped up against England in that final and hopefully we can go all the way," he said.

"It's never about the results for us, it's all about the effort and the implementation of the processes. We believe if we do those things well then the results will come by themselves."

Powell added that the the decision to release a number of his players to 15-man rugby during the Sevens off-season had paid dividends.

Seabelo Senatla, Werner Kok, Kwagga Smith, Cecil Afrika, Rosko Speckman, Ruan Nel and Chris Dry all had stints in either the Currie Cup or the PRO14.

"There were a few eyebrows raised when we released the players to go and play XVs and I think there have definitely been better players coming back in different areas," he said.

"I think the physical department is one of those areas where there has been improvement.

"There are always one or two things that you can learn from XVs and in different systems. Coaches coach differently and there are one or two things you can pick up that will make them better Sevens players.

"It was a good exercise for us to release the players to go and play XVs."

Source: Sport24