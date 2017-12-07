Nigeria: Makarfi, Okowa , Others Meet Babangida, Niger Governor Ahead of PDP Convention

Ahead of next the national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the caretaker committee Chairman, Senate Ahmed Makarfi; the convention planning committee Chairman Ifeanyi Okowa and other top members of the party yesterday stormed Minna, the Niger State capital, during which they met separately with former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd) and the state Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello.

Also on the PDP delegation were the Taraba State Governor, Dairus Ishyaku; Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abdul Ningi, and National Secretary of the caretaker committee, Senator Ben Obi.

The visit to Babangida took place at his uphill residence for about one hour while that with the governor was at the government house and lasted just for 30 minutes.

Discussion with Babangida and Bello were held behind closed doors.

It was however believed that the parley with the former military president was to brief him on the preparations for next Saturday's convention since Babangida had been playing positive role in the run up to the convention.

At the government house, journalists were denied entry into the governor's office where the meeting was held.

"All of you should go back, this is not a meeting for pressmen," one of the security aides to the governor barked at reporters as they attempted to enter the governor's office. Senior Special Assistant to the governor, Jide Orintunsin, dismissed as "totally untrue" insinuations that the PDP bigwigs were in the state government house to woo the governor to PDP.

"It was purely a private visit, they just came to visit that is what happened," he stated The team left the state through the Minna International Airport at about 3.15p.m.