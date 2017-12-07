7 December 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: 4 Kenyans Freed From S.sudan to Re-Unite With Families Thursday

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Four Kenyans freed by the South Sudan government will be re-united with their families Thursday morning.

The four who had been imprisoned since 2015 arrived late Wednesday, accompanied by Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Monica Juma and two other government officials.

They were freed following intervention by President Uhuru Kenyatta after recent talks with his South Sudan counterpart Salva Kiir.

Their families have long lobbied the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to step in and secure the release of their loved ones following their arrest on suspicion of conspiring to steal Sh1.5 billion from the presidency.

The four were in a group including 12 South Sudan nationals who were cumulatively jailed for 67 years for fraud and money laundering.

They were convicted of fraudulently acquiring Sh1.4 billion belonging to the office of President Kiir.

They were caught up in a case involving their boss, John Agou, who worked as a senior security officer in Kiir's office.

Agou was accused of forging documents bearing the president's signature to secure financial approvals from the country's central bank.

