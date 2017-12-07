Nigeria: Okorocha Explains Reasons for Creation of Ministry of Happiness and Purpose

Owerri — Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, has explained the reason behind the creation of the Ministry of Happiness and Purpose as well as appointing his biological younger sister, Ogechi Ololo, as the commissioner in charge of it.

In a signed statement on Tuesday, the Governor's Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwueomedo, said: "The real essence of life is to be happy and to fulfill one's purpose in life. Government officials are elected to address this.

This is the very reason people elect their leaders to guarantee their happiness and purpose fulfillment."A great leader,therefore, is one who provides happiness to the people.

Unfortunately, this vital element of our social lives has not been properly addressed. Governments, at different levels, have created several ministries and departments to achieve this... " the statement read.

Meanwhile, Okorocha has blamed the printer's devil, for the wrong christening of the Ministry of Happiness. Onwuemeodo said the typographic error led to the naming of the Ministry as the Ministry of Happiness and 'Couples Fulfilment.' It is now called

Ministry of Happiness and 'Purpose' Fulfilment.

"There was a typographic error in the first statement issued during the swearing in of the new commissioners. The word "Couple" was inadvertently written, instead of the word "Purpose," we regret that."