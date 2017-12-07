Somalia: Puntland Police Officer Killed in a Car Bomb Explosion in Galkayo

Al Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the car bomb attack, according to a statement posted on its affiliated media outlets. Puntland state has not yet commented on the incident.

A senior Puntland Police officer was killed on Wednesday in a car bomb explosion occurred in Galkayo town located in Somalia's central conflict-torn Mudug region. Ali Ibrahim Ali, who was in charge of the city's Police died after an explosive device hidden in his car exploded while driving to his workplace in the early morning.

