Gambia: League Round-Up - Holders Armed Forces Pinched, Real Held

Armed Forces had their brakes applied by Gamtel in a game that ended 1-0 against the Soldiers. It's been a moment of mixed feelings for gaffer Ebou Jarra as he bids for a title retention campaign.

This setback came much as shock but Gamtel were deserving of the win. Elsewhere Steve Biko and Real de Banjul grinded out a goalless game as it was a similar tale with Marimoo and Tallinding United.

Earlier, Hawks and Gambia Ports Authority also played out a stalemate on zeros as Fortune FC beat Bombada 1-0.