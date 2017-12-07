Gambia: Foreign Affairs Minister Applauds Indonesia

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad Ousainou Darboe, Monday applauded the Government of Indonesia through their Embassy in Dakar, for providing the necessary financial support and expert facilitators for a 3-day training workshop on Protocol and International Conference Management for civil servants.

"Investment in our human resources is a testament to the excellent bilateral ties that exist between the Republics of The Gambia and Indonesia," said Mr. Darboe. He made this and other remarks in his opening statement at a training workshop for Protocol Officers, held at a local hotel in the Senegambia area. Mr. Darboe indicated that the role of protocol officers is to amplify opportunities to promote The Gambia's interest globally.

He explained that the training workshop would give participants the opportunity to explore the basic tenets of protocol, preparation of international conferences, security and access to conferences and airport arrangements, amongst the many other duties required of protocol officers.

Darboe added that the training is crucial as it would prepare the officers ahead of the 2019 Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Summit, which The Gambia will host. The Summit, he said, is expected to host 57 Heads of Government and their delegations.

In his address, the Ambassador of Indonesia to The Gambia who is based in Dakar, His Excellency Mansyur Pangeran, said the training workshop is part of the implementation of the commitments of the Government of Indonesia; that the capacity building came into being as a result of the friendship collaboration and cooperation between the two Governments.

He disclosed that within South-South and Triangular Cooperation, Indonesia has organised 160 capacity building programmes with a total number of participants not less than 1,336 persons from Africa and Middle Eastern countries. "This training is designed for the preparation of the Government of The Gambia to become host of the OIC Summit in 2019," he said.

He assured that the sharing of knowledge and best practices would continue between the two countries.