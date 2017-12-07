6 December 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Galmudug, Ahlu Sunna Sign Power Sharing Deal in Mogadishu

The leaders of Galmudug and Ahlu Sunna have for the 1st time signed on Wednesday a comprehensive power-sharing agreement to pave the way for a lasting peace in central Somalia.

The new deal brokered by IGAD aims to share power and unite the opposing administrations in the region, a move that will bring an end to the long-rivalry plagued Galmudug.

The leaders of Galmudug and Ahlu Sunna Ahmed Dualle Geelle and Sheikh Mohamed Shakir respectively inked the agreement in Villa Somalia with the presence of President Farmajo.

IGAD has played a mediation role in the unifying of the rival sides in Galmudug, a Federal member state in central Somalia established in 2014.

