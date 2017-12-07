Gambia: Wrestler Suspended for Illegal Fight

Jabang-based wrestler Boy Balla has been suspended for engaging in an illegal fight, Foroyaa Sport understands.

Boy Balla, a star name in club Jabang Mbolloh, suspension followed his involvement in an illegal fight against opponent Tapha Tine of Banjul Saku Ham Ham just hours before the two were scheduled to do battle.

The incident reportedly occurred November 26th on day of the pair's combat at the Independence Stadium.

The decision to impose a six-week ban comes after investigation by the Gambia Wrestling Association into the alleged incident.

The wrestler has yet to comment or issue a public statement on the outcome of GWA's probing even though he has right to appeal the decision.

Tapha Tine faces multiple bans including his illegal fight with Boy Balla with the other suspension incurred for his refusal to return the flag after wrestler Arobass successfully appealed against him.