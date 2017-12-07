Eritrea: Workshop Focusing On Achievements and Challenges of Women

Assab — A workshop focusing on achievements and challenges the women in the Northern Red Sea region was held on 5 December in the port city of Assab.

Speaking at the occasion, the Governor of the Northern Red Sea region, Ambassador Mohammed-Ali Mantai said that strengthening the capacity of women and ensuring their over all development is the basis for the national development and that the social service provision institutions put in place in the region have significantly contributed to the development of women.

Indicating that education is the foundation of overall development, Ambassador Mohammed-Ali reiterated that the effort to augment the participation of female students has been below expectation and expressed readiness that the regional administration will contribute its level best in fixing the problem.

In her report on the achievements and challenges of women in the region, Ms. Sa'adia Ibrahim indicated that owing to the integrated effort on the part of the Government institutions and the Front the organizational capacity of women is expanding. She also reported that FGM, under age marriages and low school enrolment have been the main challenges.

At the workshop research papers focusing on the participation of women in education, health, agriculture, employment opportunities, trade activities as well as micro-credit and saving program were presented.

The President of the National Union of Eritrean Women, Ms. Tekea Tesfamicael said that the priority task of the union is to empower women become self supportive and productive members of the society.